Advertisement

A ride for the birds! Seagull joins amusement ride

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Can you imagine getting ready to blast off on a ride and then you’re suddenly smacked in the face by a seagull?

That’s what happened to a teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore earlier this month.

Thirteen-year-old Kiley Holman on the right and her friend Georgia Reed were ready for a thrill on the “Sling Shot” --a reverse bungee ride -- but they got a little more thrill than they bargained for.

Just as the “Sling Shot” launched 75 feet into the air, a speeding seagull smacked Kiley in the face.

She was able to quickly fling the seagull off into the air and all was well.

Neither Kiley nor the bird were injured.

The entire incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

By the way, the besties just happened to be celebrating Georgia’s birthday and needless to say, it was an adventure neither girl will forget!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases
Animal Cruelty Case
WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Man wanted for possession charges
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo

Latest News

Seagull Rollercoaster
Rollercoaster
Laredo Regional Food Bank
Laredo Regional Food bank to hold food distribution event
Health department to hold back to school health fair
Health department to hold back to school health fair
Plano officials investigating home explosion