Stash house bust leads to over 90 apprehensions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Nearly 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents dismantled two stash houses.

The incident happened after agents received a tip from a concerned resident regarding a home that was being used to harbor undocumented people.

Agents arrived at the home and found 31 undocumented immigrants living in the home.

Later that same evening, agents at the south station approached a home on Ontario Loop where they found 60 undocumented immigrants living inside, two of which were unaccompanied minors.

Agents say they will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to disrupt these illegal activities.

