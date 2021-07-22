Advertisement

Stash house bust leads to over 90 apprehensions

Agents dismantle two stash houses
Agents dismantle two stash houses
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Nearly 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents dismantled two stash houses.

The incident happened after agents received a tip from a concerned resident regarding a home that was being used to harbor undocumented people.

Agents arrived at the home and found 31 undocumented immigrants living in the home.

Later that same evening, agents at the south station approached a home on Ontario Loop where they found 60 undocumented immigrants living inside, two of which were unaccompanied minors.

Agents say they will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to disrupt these illegal activities.

