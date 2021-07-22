Ten-day pause on migrant transfers while feds and city negotiate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has made a short-term agreement with the Federal Government, after filing a temporary restraining order against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security 5 days ago.

Laredo’s Mayor Pete Saenz told KGNS the temporary restraining, which urges DHS to stop bringing undocumented migrants to Laredo from other parts of the border, will be put on pause for the next 10 days.

Saenz said this does not mean the court order is withdrawn.

However, starting Wednesday both parties will negotiate, and no migrants will be transferred to Laredo.

Saenz said the agreement was made outside the courts Wednesday evening with the attorneys representing the Federal Government.

“What we are saying is that we will hold off with any motions within the court, we will give ourselves 10 days,” said Saenz. “What they are saying is ‘don’t prosecute or file motions and we promise not to send migrants for the next ten days.’”

Saenz told KGNS if after 10 days there is no written agreement both parties are at liberty to take things back to the courts.

