Advertisement

TikTok, White House agree to drop Trump-era lawsuit

The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald...
The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – TikTok and the United States have agreed to stop fighting for now.

The Chinese-based social media app is dropping its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.

Court documents show TikTok and the Biden administration mutually decided the suit should be dismissed.

Earlier, President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s 2020 executive order targeting the company.

The president replaced the order with one that addresses any apps linked to foreign adversaries, including China.

TikTok is still working with a government committee to address security concerns surrounding the data it has on American users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases
Animal Cruelty Case
WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Man wanted for possession charges
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo

Latest News

File image
Laredo man pleads guilty to drug possession with intent to distribute
Biden says the US is working to support and evacuate Afghans who helped American soldiers....
Biden: US to evacuate Afghan translators
Agents dismantle two stash houses
Stash house bust leads to over 90 apprehensions
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill
Passenger says brawl caught on video on Frontier Airlines flight was racially motivated.
Brawl breaks out on flight in Miami