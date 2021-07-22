Advertisement

UISD to hold Facebook live Q&A

TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school(UISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the school year a few weeks away, a local school district wants to address any concerns that parents have.

As a result, UISD will hold a Facebook live Q and A where they will answer any questions parents have regarding the upcoming school year.

Both Alex Meza and Gloria Rendon will be talking about the safe return to the classrooms on August 16.

Recently, the school district opened about how it was only going to offer in class instruction this year.

That Facebook live is scheduled today at 10 on the UISD Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo’s Health Authority discusses increase in COVID-19 cases
TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Animal Cruelty Case
WARNING: Graphic Images for suspect wanted in animal cruelty case
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo
Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year

Latest News

Agents foil human smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt at checkpoint
File photo: Border Region Behavioral Health Center
Border Region to hold health clinic for veterans
Thursday weather forecast
Drops of Jupiter
Ten-day pause on migrant transfers while feds and city negotiate