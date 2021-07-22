UISD to hold Facebook live Q&A

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the school year a few weeks away, a local school district wants to address any concerns that parents have.

As a result, UISD will hold a Facebook live Q and A where they will answer any questions parents have regarding the upcoming school year.

Both Alex Meza and Gloria Rendon will be talking about the safe return to the classrooms on August 16.

Recently, the school district opened about how it was only going to offer in class instruction this year.

That Facebook live is scheduled today at 10 on the UISD Facebook.

