Border Patrol arrest two undocumented men

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol arrested two men this week, one who claimed he was part of a criminal organization.

Adrian Galvan-Pacheco, age 22, was arrested near the Chacon Creek as he tried to enter the country illegally.

Although Galvan-Pacheco has no prior arrest record in U.S., agents documented this encounter for any future officer safety concerns.

On a separate events, agents apprehended Mario Alberto Ortiz-Ramirez, a 44-year-old Mexican citizen, with an extensive criminal history.

Ortiz-Ramirez, a paisas gang member, has served over 10 years in jail for several convictions including assault causing bodily injury and accident involving injury.

