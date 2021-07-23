LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New research suggests even just a few days of breastfeeding may lower blood pressure in early childhood.

The Canadian study included over 3,000 children.

It showed at the age of three, children who were never breastfed had higher blood pressure than those who were nursed for any duration.

In fact, breastfed children had lower blood pressure regardless of their body mass index, their mother’s health, or if they received other nutrition or foods.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.