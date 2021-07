LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Existing homes sales rose 1.4% last month from May.

Strong demand for high-end properties and historically low mortgage rates also helped push prices to new highs.

The median price for a home hit $363,000.

Home sales had been slowing as sky-high prices and limited inventory discouraged many would-be buyers.

