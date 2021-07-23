Health Department prepares students to return to school safely

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city’s Health Department wants to make sure our students and community members are in good shape as kids are heading back to class.

On Friday, they hosted their first ever Back to School Health and Wellness Fair.

The Back to Health, Back to School wellness event was made for both students and community members.

The goal is to reduce COVID cases, but also promote wellness and activity before it leads to worse things, like chronic illness, cancer, or kidney failure.

“He’s gaining a lot of weight,” said Leticia Briones. “He was skinny and I see him look more chubby because of COVID. He’s not getting exercise.”

Leticia has seen how COVID-19 put a strain on her son’s health. It’s not only a concern to parents, but also for the Health Department.

They say obesity and diabetes is becoming more common in our community.

“The numbers are increasing, obesity rates are increasing, compared to last year,” said Christina Duarte.

To help the problem, they held a health fair that offered blood pressure and blood glucose checks and showed people how to eat healthier.

One demonstration even showed how bad sodas can be.

Being on the road to good health isn’t only about the food you put in your body, sometimes it can sound like a party, such as

“You’re actually doing the fitness but because its disguised with music and dancing, you don’t feel it as much, because you’re having fun,” said Joe Rico, Zumba instructor.

The Health Department encourages families to have a yearly routine checkup to make sure their levels are where they’re supposed to be.

If you missed the event, you can contact the Health Department for some of their free services, like their diabetes educational empowerment classes.

