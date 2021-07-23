Advertisement

Laredo College’s culinary program open doors for future cooks

By Barbara Campos
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local college is cooking up some new learning opportunities for those interested in the culinary arts!

There’s a place where students can practice their passion for cooking.

The culinary arts program at Laredo College is a perfect example of how baking pastries and cooking some fine and unique dishes can be a step in the right direction for a career.

Christina Perez is a culinary arts instructor at Laredo College who had a passion for cooking since a young age..

“I’ve always enjoyed cooking at a young age. I was always in the kitchen with my mom and family helping prepare meals and its just a great experience.”

Christina wants to share her love for slicing and dicing, even with those who don’t know how to cook.

“We’ve had students who its their first time picking up the knife with us. Then they leave slicing away and chopping. Students get to walk into a professional cooking setting. This is just one of three kitchens at Laredo College. This ones used for only baking, and the other two are for cooking.”

These chefs get to taste their food and test their creativity by making a wide range of dishes.

“We make beef stroganoff, we make pasta from scratch, in the bakery course we have a week where were doing pie, bread, muffin, cheesecakes.”

Being in culinary arts involves a lot of hands on training, but it doesn’t always mean staying in the kitchen.

“You can get your culinary degree and become a dietician. We do offer that nutrition class. They can become a health inspector. Some want to become a hotel manager and open up their own bed and breakfast.”

Every week is a different focus... one week is sauces, the other is vegetables, then starches, pastas, proteins, and more.

As part of the program, students can work with local restaurants and hotels.

The program is only available at Laredo College’s south campus.

Students can do one year certification program or get an associate of arts in culinary arts, which is more advanced.

