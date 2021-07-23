Man and woman face judge after attempted smuggling of 89 people

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man and a woman face a federal judge in Laredo for allegations that they were smuggling undocumented people.

According to the charges, 45-year-old Marc Anthony Bane and 33-year-old Tara Renee Dillon arrived at the I-35 checkpoint in a tractor-trailer.

There, a K-9 officer allegedly detected an odor inside the trailer.

Officers then searched the tractor-trailer and found 89 undocumented people hiding inside.

If convicted, Bane and Dillon face up to 10 years in federal prison.

