LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Americans are still hungry for pizza.

Domino’s reported same-store sales rose 3.5% in the last quarter.

Pizza sales skyrocketed when pandemic lockdowns were implemented more than a year ago.

The strong performance this quarter is a sign that the company may be able to avoid a sales slump stemming from pizza fatigue.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.