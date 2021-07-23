Advertisement

SCAN receives $6 million in federal funding

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New federal funds are set to improve crisis services at a local behavioral center.

Laredo’s SCAN will be given $6 million over the next 5 years through federal funding.

SCAN officials say this money will be used for SCAN’s border traumatic stress response center and the border behavioral health expansion project.

“When client comes in, we are going to make sure they get primary care and of course we will look at substance abuse and mental health issues, but primarily offer those crisis services,” said Luis E. Flores.

These funds were awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services center for mental health services.

