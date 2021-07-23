Scientists worry about cancer misinformation on social media

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new study finds many social media sites contain *incorrect* information about cancer treatments.

Scientists from the Huntsman Cancer Center looked at 200 social media articles that related to breast, prostate, lung and colorectal cancer

They found 1/3 of the articles contained misinformation -- much of which could negatively influence patient outcomes.

The researchers also expressed concern about how a patient could distinguish which articles are reliable and which are not.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.