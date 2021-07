Study: Red and processed meats linked to increase in heart disease risk

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A large new study confirms eating red and processed meats does increase the risk of heart disease.

Researchers from Oxford University tracked the diet and health of nearly 1.5 million people for 30 years.

They found each 50 grams (1.76 oz) of processed meats eaten per day Increased the risk of coronary heart disease by 18%.

For red meat, heart disease risk increased by 9% for each 50 grams.

However there was no clear link between poultry consumption and heart disease.

