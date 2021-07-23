Venmo ditches its classic look

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The look of Venmo is changing.

The mobile payment app is ditching the feed that shows users’ payments to everyone.

Venmo’s global feed has been the focus of privacy concerns for years.

Now users will only see payments between friends when they open the app.

Venmo says getting rid of the global feed is part of its “ongoing efforts to continually evolve the Venmo platform”.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.