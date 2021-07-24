Local groups training people to become car seat installation technicians

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A frightening statistic for parents: nearly half of all child car seats are used incorrectly.

In fact, car crashes are the leading cause of death among children.

In order to keep those numbers down, officials are doing all they can to keep kids safe and making sure parents know how to correctly use car seats.

On Friday, several people wrapped up a four day course to become certified installation technicians.

These people will now help educate the public on how to properly install car seats.

“One of the misconceptions is that any seat is a safe seat, you want to use a seat that’s new, that hasn’t been in a crash, that doesn’t have a recall, and you want to use it correctly... so while I echo what Mario said about using a seat at all, that’s great but you want to use it correctly, you want to use a new seat that hasn’t been in a crash or recall,” said April Ramos.

Texas law requires any child younger than eight years old to be in a car seat unless they are taller than 4-feet and 9 inches.

On September 25th, this group will have an event where they will be inspecting car seats as well as providing car seats to parents who don’t have the correct ones.

