New agenda item at Webb County Commissioner’s meeting will address NGO migrant facilities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An agenda item for Monday’s Webb County Commissioner’s meeting will discuss diverting funds for organizations helping out refugees, immigrants, and migrants.

The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan and will help organizations like Holding Institute, Catholic Charities, and Sisters of Mercy.

The money will help these groups with additional funding for food, shelter, and clothing.

The hope is that the funds will help the organizations adequately care for the migrants they take in.

