Police arrest man for alleged animal cruelty case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police have arrested a man they believe to be connected to an animal cruelty case.

Carlos Mendez Coronado was identified as the suspect in the case and was arrested on Thursday at LPD headquarters.

It happened last Friday when a woman was passing by the 4400 block of Wild Flower Avenue.

She reportedly spotted a dog she believed to be in bad condition and went to the police.

