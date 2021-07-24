Police arrest man for alleged animal cruelty case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police have arrested a man they believe to be connected to an animal cruelty case.

Carlos Mendez Coronado was identified as the suspect in the case and was arrested on Thursday at LPD headquarters.

It happened last Friday when a woman was passing by the 4400 block of Wild Flower Avenue.

She reportedly spotted a dog she believed to be in bad condition and went to the police.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.