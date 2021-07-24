Quarantine order for Holding Institute expires

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A quarantine order issued to the Holding Institute two weeks ago has expired.

In a statement to KGNS News, the Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino said, “We continue to work with our local NGO and federal partners so that we can devise a strategy that balances the humanitarian and immigration efforts while at the same time protecting the health and safety of our community.”

On July 9th, the quarantine order was put into place due to the amount of positive migrants at the facility.

