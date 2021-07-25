Advertisement

City of Laredo selects new internal auditor

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo City Council has selected a new internal auditor.

During a special meeting, the council appointed Tina Rodriguez to the position.

Rodriguez beat out three other applicants for the job.

According to the city, Rodriguez will be in charge of performing internal audits on city departments, divisions, and agencies that receive funds from the city -- along with many other duties.

Rodriguez graduated from the University of the Incarnate Word with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration/Accounting degree.

She currently works for the budget department as a budget analyst.

She has also served 17 years in the Webb County Auditor’s Office as a chief internal auditor.

