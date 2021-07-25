Close to $1 million in cocaine found at Laredo bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Close to $1 million worth of cocaine is found at one of Laredo’s bridges.

Agents at the World Trade Bridge made the discovery when they inspected a trailer.

The drugs were found in several totes.

It was confirmed that the drugs were cocaine with a street value of $715,000 dollars.

Customs and Border Protection seized the narcotics and the trailer in connection with the alleged smuggling attempt.

