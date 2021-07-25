Advertisement

Close to $1 million in cocaine found at Laredo bridge

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Close to $1 million worth of cocaine is found at one of Laredo’s bridges.

Agents at the World Trade Bridge made the discovery when they inspected a trailer.

The drugs were found in several totes.

It was confirmed that the drugs were cocaine with a street value of $715,000 dollars.

Customs and Border Protection seized the narcotics and the trailer in connection with the alleged smuggling attempt.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say
Police arrest man for alleged animal cruelty case
Police arrest man for alleged animal cruelty case
Man and woman face judge after attempted smuggling of 89 people
Man and woman face judge after attempted smuggling of 89 people
Border Patrol arrest two undocumented men
Border Patrol arrest two undocumented men

Latest News

New Laredo Auditor
City of Laredo selects new internal auditor
New Laredo Auditor
New Laredo City Auditor
Operation Lone Star
Operation Lone Star offers free medical services
Operation Lone Star
Operation Lone Star
Horse trailer used in smuggling attempt
Horse trailer used in human smuggling attempt