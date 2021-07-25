Horse trailer used in human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A human smuggling attempt using a livestock trailer was stopped by Border Patrol agents this week.

It happened near Hebbronville when Jim Hogg County deputies made a traffic stop on Wednesday morning.

There, they called Border Patrol for help when they found 17 undocumented individuals inside the horse trailer while more ran away into the nearby brush.

A total of 21 individuals were taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.