Man pleads guilty to meth found in fire extinguisher

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man trying to smuggling drugs inside fire extinguishers pleads guilty in federal court.

Forty-year-old Jesus Gabriel Vara-Perez plead guilty to delivering meth in the containers.

The destination? Atlanta, Georgia.

Court documents state that he admitted he would get $8,000 dollars for taking the drugs.

He was arrested last September.

Sentencing is set for a later date.

