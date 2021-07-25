Man pleads guilty to meth found in fire extinguisher
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man trying to smuggling drugs inside fire extinguishers pleads guilty in federal court.
Forty-year-old Jesus Gabriel Vara-Perez plead guilty to delivering meth in the containers.
The destination? Atlanta, Georgia.
Court documents state that he admitted he would get $8,000 dollars for taking the drugs.
He was arrested last September.
Sentencing is set for a later date.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.