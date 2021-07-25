Man pleads guilty to meth found in fire extinguisher

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man trying to smuggling drugs inside fire extinguishers pleads guilty in federal court.

Forty-year-old Jesus Gabriel Vara-Perez plead guilty to delivering meth in the containers.

The destination? Atlanta, Georgia.

Court documents state that he admitted he would get $8,000 dollars for taking the drugs.

He was arrested last September.

Sentencing is set for a later date.

