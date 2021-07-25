Operation Lone Star offers free medical services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A variety of free health screenings will be offered next week.

Starting on Monday, Operation Lone Star will provide residents in Laredo and surrounding areas the opportunity to get checkups.

Organizers will beat the Lara Academy on East Travis St. offering services like eye and dental exams, physicals, and even vaccinations.

No documentation is required to receive any of these medical services.

