Advertisement

Operation Lone Star offers free medical services

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A variety of free health screenings will be offered next week.

Starting on Monday, Operation Lone Star will provide residents in Laredo and surrounding areas the opportunity to get checkups.

Organizers will beat the Lara Academy on East Travis St. offering services like eye and dental exams, physicals, and even vaccinations.

No documentation is required to receive any of these medical services.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say
Police arrest man for alleged animal cruelty case
Police arrest man for alleged animal cruelty case
Man and woman face judge after attempted smuggling of 89 people
Man and woman face judge after attempted smuggling of 89 people
Border Patrol arrest two undocumented men
Border Patrol arrest two undocumented men

Latest News

New Laredo Auditor
City of Laredo selects new internal auditor
New Laredo Auditor
New Laredo City Auditor
Operation Lone Star
Operation Lone Star
Horse trailer used in smuggling attempt
Horse trailer used in human smuggling attempt