Advertisement

180 by summer

Summer heat returns
Summer heat returns(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like we are finally back to the hot and humid conditions Laredo knows so well.

On Monday we’ll start out in the mid to upper 70s and see a high of 103 degrees.

Not much is going to change from here on out.

We are going to see nothing but triple digit temperatures all week long.

On Tuesday expect a high of 102.

On Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be at a high of 101 degrees.

Then as we head into the weekend, expect a high of 102.

Expect sunny days with little to no cloud coverage as the summer heat continues to rage on.

Until then just trying to hang on until September because we are expecting the rest of the summer months to be hot.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse trailer used in smuggling attempt
Horse trailer used in human smuggling attempt
Almost $1M in Meth
Close to $1 million in cocaine found at Laredo bridge
New Laredo Auditor
City of Laredo selects new internal auditor
Operation Lone Star
Operation Lone Star offers free medical services
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year

Latest News

Yolanda Villarreal
Drops of Jupiter
Thursday weather forecast
Drops of Jupiter
Heatwave Forecast 7/21
Heatwave weather
Yolanda Villarreal
Prayers for rain