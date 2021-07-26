180 by summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like we are finally back to the hot and humid conditions Laredo knows so well.

On Monday we’ll start out in the mid to upper 70s and see a high of 103 degrees.

Not much is going to change from here on out.

We are going to see nothing but triple digit temperatures all week long.

On Tuesday expect a high of 102.

On Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be at a high of 101 degrees.

Then as we head into the weekend, expect a high of 102.

Expect sunny days with little to no cloud coverage as the summer heat continues to rage on.

Until then just trying to hang on until September because we are expecting the rest of the summer months to be hot.

