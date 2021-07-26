7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our dry airmass will still be our main weather control through Tuesday. A weak upper level low pressure system over the west central gulf will move west with a somewhat more moist airmass edging into south Texas from the gulf. We will see more cumulus clouds on Wednesday and Thursday, and an isolated shower with the afternoon sea breeze is possible on those days. Most places will remain dry. Drier and hotter air will expand south from the Great Plains into our area by Friday, and will continue into next week.

I’m expecting clear and warm tonight, becoming humid. Low in the mid 70′s. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high around 100. Partly cloudy with a slim shower chance Wednesday and Thursday, most places will remain dry, high in the upper 90′s. Sunny Friday through Monday, temperatures will rise above 100.

