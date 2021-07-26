Agents rescue lost undocumented immigrant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents helped rescue a Mexican National who was lost in Freer.

Agents received a phone call from the exhausted man with water and food depravation.

The man told agents that he could not walk any further due to excruciating pain.

After searching the brush, agents were able to spot the 25-year-old lying under a mesquite tree in dire need of medical attention.

Agents rendered aid and the individual was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.