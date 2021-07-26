Advertisement

Bezos offers NASA billions for lunar mission contract

By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The race is on to get back to the moon.

Jeff Bezos is offering NASA up to $2 billion if his rocket company is given a contract for a second human landing system (HLS) to Earth’s nearest neighbor.

In April, the space agency awarded an HLS contract to SpaceX, the company owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Bezos wants to provide a second option.

If granted, Bezos and Blue Origin would build another lunar lander to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since 1972.

In a proposal sent to NASA on Monday, the Amazon founder said he will waive any payments for the next two fiscal years – up to $2 billion.

“Unlike Apollo, our approach is designed to be sustainable and to grow into permanent, affordable lunar operations,” Bezos said in an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Blue Origin launched its first flight with people into space this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in accident on Cuatro Vientos
Man injured in Sunday morning accident on Cuatro Vientos
Horse trailer used in smuggling attempt
Horse trailer used in human smuggling attempt
Almost $1M in Meth
Close to $1 million in cocaine found at Laredo bridge
New Laredo Auditor
City of Laredo selects new internal auditor
Operation Lone Star officially underway
Operation Lone Star offers free medical services

Latest News

Volunteers help clean up Independence Hills Park
Volunteers help clean up Independence Hills Park
Wildfire smoke out West is making its way east, impacting air quality.
Western wildfire smoke impacts air thousands of miles away
Agents rescue undocumented immigrant
Agents rescue undocumented immigrant
Agents rescue undocumented immigrant
Agents rescue lost undocumented immigrant