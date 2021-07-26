Commissioners Court to receive status report on detox facility

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners will meet Monday for their regularly scheduled meeting and on the lengthy agenda is a status report on the joint city/county adult detox facility.

The local architectural firm, Redline will present the final plans and cost estimates for the remodeling of the county building that will house the detox facility, which is the former juvenile detention center.

If commissioners vote to approve the final plans, action could be taken to allocate additional funds if needed and the competitive bidding process can begin for construction.

Another item on the agenda is the discussion and possible action to begin asking for competitive engineering bids for upgrades to the Webb County Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 1806 Margarita Lane in Rio Bravo.

This comes after the utility director submitted a request to the TCEQ for an extension of their deadlines to fix several non-compliance issues found by the TCEQ back in 2016.

The TCEQ approved the extension and gave the county new deadlines to fix the violations with the first progress report due on Sept. 1.

Lastly, commissioners will formally accept the letter of resignation of Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Salvador Tellez, which is effect as of Oct. 1 of 2021.

Tellez says he chose this date to give commissioner’s ample time to search for his replacement.

Tellez was appointed back in 2018 after former elections administrator, Oscar Villarreal resigned after serving in the position for 15 years.

