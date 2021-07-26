Federal judge grants government time to respond to city’s lawsuit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal judge grants the City of Laredo and the U.S Government more time to respond to a lawsuit against them.

On July 16th, the city filed a temporary restraining order asking to keep migrants from being brought to shelters in Laredo.

District Judge Diana Saldana has given the government now until Aug. 2 to file their response to the city’s demand.

The city will then have until Aug. 9 to respond to that.

All this legal back and forth is needed before the judge can make a final decision.

The basis of the lawsuit is that the city did not have the resources to keep up with the numbers and a growing strain on the health system.

This legal action is separate from the county’s emergency order, but both are part of the strategy to address the migrant issue.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.