Fire on Arias Court affects two homes

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Firefighters are called out to a house fire in south Laredo that even affected a neighboring home.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, crews were called out to the 4700 block of Arias Court.

At the scene, firefighters found a two-story home on fire.

The rear part of the house and detached palapa or storage area received most of the damage.

The home itself suffered water and smoke damage throughout.

The residents were home at the time of the fire.

A neighboring house was also affected by the heat radiating from the fire.

Firefighters managed to put the flames out without injury to crews or residents.

