LISD Jump Start program begins today!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It may still be summer, but hundreds of students and teachers are heading back to the classrooms to get a head start on the new school year.

Starting on Monday, LISD will begin its two-week jump start program at all of its campuses.

The program will allow students from first grade to 12th grade to get an early introduction to reading, math and science.

The Jump Start Program is aimed at students who may have had difficulties performing during the 2020-2021 school year, students who did not attend remote learning or paper packet instruction or students who had trouble understanding the material.

During the program, students will be able to take part in instructional hands-on activities focused on reading, social studies, math and science.

For more information on the program, parents are advised to contact their child’s respective school campus.

