LISD nurse receives recognition for helping community during pandemic

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local nurse is receiving statewide recognition for her determination to help the community of Laredo during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more than a decade of experience as a registered nurse, Graciela Lopez has worked in home health agencies and intensive health units. She currently works at LISD as a school nurse.

Lopez has dedicated her time as a frontline health worker for LISD during one of the world’s most crucial times.

Her self-driven attributes to coordinate nearly 30 vaccine clinics at the school district.

Under Lopez’s leadership, Laredo ISD school nurses have distributed over 18,000 vaccines.

Lopez was featured in Texas Lone Star Magazine.

