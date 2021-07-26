Advertisement

Man injured in Sunday morning accident on Cuatro Vientos

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is fighting for his life after being involved in a serious car accident Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 8 a.m. when Laredo Fire crews were called out to Jalapa and Cuatro Vientos.

Paramedics arrived and found a pick-up truck that had rolled over.

A 26-year-old man was taken to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

