Man injured in Sunday morning accident on Cuatro Vientos
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is fighting for his life after being involved in a serious car accident Sunday morning.
The incident happened on Sunday at around 8 a.m. when Laredo Fire crews were called out to Jalapa and Cuatro Vientos.
Paramedics arrived and found a pick-up truck that had rolled over.
A 26-year-old man was taken to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.
