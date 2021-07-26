Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to smuggling 117 undocumented people

(KGNS)
By KGNS News
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man pleads guilty to trying to smuggle over a hundred people illegally.

Court documents say Jonathan Kyle Price admitted he had agreed to smuggle 117 undocumented people past the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35.

Back in February, he was driving a trailer and before his inspection was complete, he had driven away.

He was stopped by agents shortly after.

A K-9 officer alerted agents of a smell inside and when they checked, they found people.

Price’s sentencing is set for October 25th.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in accident on Cuatro Vientos
Man injured in Sunday morning accident on Cuatro Vientos
Black bear spotted in tree
Border Patrol agents find black bear in tree
City reports 328 active coronavirus cases
Operation Lone Star officially underway
Operation Lone Star offers free medical services
Horse trailer used in smuggling attempt
Horse trailer used in human smuggling attempt

Latest News

Graciela Lopez
LISD nurse receives recognition for helping community during pandemic
Graciela Lopez
LISD nurse receives recognition for helping community during pandemic
UISD asking for gently used uniforms
UISD asking for gently used uniforms
File photo: UISD school uniforms
UISD asking for gently used uniforms