Man pleads guilty to smuggling 117 undocumented people
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man pleads guilty to trying to smuggle over a hundred people illegally.
Court documents say Jonathan Kyle Price admitted he had agreed to smuggle 117 undocumented people past the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35.
Back in February, he was driving a trailer and before his inspection was complete, he had driven away.
He was stopped by agents shortly after.
A K-9 officer alerted agents of a smell inside and when they checked, they found people.
Price’s sentencing is set for October 25th.
