Man pleads guilty to smuggling 117 undocumented people

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man pleads guilty to trying to smuggle over a hundred people illegally.

Court documents say Jonathan Kyle Price admitted he had agreed to smuggle 117 undocumented people past the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35.

Back in February, he was driving a trailer and before his inspection was complete, he had driven away.

He was stopped by agents shortly after.

A K-9 officer alerted agents of a smell inside and when they checked, they found people.

Price’s sentencing is set for October 25th.

