Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for arson

28-years-old Juan Gabriel Alfaro
28-years-old Juan Gabriel Alfaro(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are searching for a man wanted for arson.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 28-year-old Juan Gabriel Alfaro.

He has black hair, brown eyes, weighs about 128 pounds and is roughly five feet, four inches.

His last known address is 100 Eistetter.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415 BUST.

You may qualify for a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to his capture.

