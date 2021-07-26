Advertisement

UISD asking for gently used uniforms

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Before the start of the new school year, a school district is asking the community to donate supplies to those in need.

UISD is asking for gently used uniforms that children may have outgrown or no longer use.

The school district will be accepting donations from now until august 16.

Some of the donation sites are Rudy’s Barbecue restaurant, Chick Fil A Market Place, the UISD Fine Arts building, and the UISD Central Office on Lindenwood just to name a few.

For more information, you can call 956-473-6349.

