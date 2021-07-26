Advertisement

Volunteers help clean up Independence Hills Park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents who frequent a south Laredo Park might notice that it received a major clean up over the weekend.

High school students had the opportunity to beautify Independence Hills Park while spending time with family and friends.

Organizers say it was a great opportunity to come together and help clean our city, after a year of practicing social distancing.

Some volunteers say they were glad to help clean a place they frequently use, while earning service hours at the same time.

Volunteers received two hours of community service for every hour they helped cleaning up the park and adults who owed fines earned community service hours as well.

