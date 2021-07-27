7-Eleven Summertime Slurpee lineup begins with three flavors

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Summertime Slurpee lineup is rolling out at 7-eleven stores across the country.

Blueberry Lemonade Bliss, Pineapple Whip and Peach Perfect are the three seasonal flavors out now.

Today also marks one of the final days for customers to redeem their free small Slurpee drink coupon to celebrate 7-eleven’s birthday.

That can be found in the 7-rewards loyalty program.

The personalized offer expires on July 31st.

