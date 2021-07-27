Advertisement

Airport to hold Noise Exposure Maps Meeting

File photo: Laredo International Airport
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is inviting the community to be a part of the discussion regarding noise made by aircrafts.

The Laredo International Airport is hosting a public meeting to allow the community to learn about the noise exposure map study as well as any updates.

The purpose of the meeting is to learn about the noise exposure map update, educate the community on the study process and to give an opportunity for participants to provide comments.

The public meeting will be held in an open house format today at the City Works Department Conference Room from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

