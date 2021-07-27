Biden administration extends foreign travel restrictions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. citizens will have to wait a while longer to travel overseas, thanks to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The Biden Administration is extending foreign travel restrictions due to, it says, the surge of COVID cases spawned by the delta variant.

The decision is guided “by the science and public health” according to White House Officials.

They also note the CDC just advised Americans against travel to the U.K. a week ago, given the surge of cases there.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is in ongoing talks about reopening international travel, but will continue to heed the advice of science and medical advisors.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.