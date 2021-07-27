Advertisement

Catholic Charities in RGV at capacity

File photo: Catholic Charities in RGV at capacity
File photo: Catholic Charities in RGV at capacity(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar announced Monday that Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande Valley is over capacity and is not accepting additional migrants at this time.

This comes as the Rio Grande Valley is seeing an influx of migrants.

Cuellar says the RGV Sector saw nearly 20,000 encounters in the last week.

The month of June had a 478 percent increase from the same time last year.

According to a press release from Cuellar, nearly 70 Border Patrol agents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the RGV Sector; meanwhile, 17 agents tested positive for COVID-19 in the Laredo sector.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear spotted in tree
Border Patrol agents find black bear in tree
Man injured in accident on Cuatro Vientos
Man injured in Sunday morning accident on Cuatro Vientos
City reports 328 active coronavirus cases
Thanks to a donation, the Herrin Fire Department bought a fire extinguisher training system.
Man pleads guilty to meth found in fire extinguisher
28-years-old Juan Gabriel Alfaro
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for arson

Latest News

Raising Cane's
Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day at Cane's
File photo: Wastewater treatment plant
Community invited to wastewater master plan
File photo: Laredo International Airport
Airport to hold Noise Exposure Maps Meeting
Zapata Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive
Zapata Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive