Catholic Charities in RGV at capacity

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar announced Monday that Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande Valley is over capacity and is not accepting additional migrants at this time.

This comes as the Rio Grande Valley is seeing an influx of migrants.

Cuellar says the RGV Sector saw nearly 20,000 encounters in the last week.

The month of June had a 478 percent increase from the same time last year.

According to a press release from Cuellar, nearly 70 Border Patrol agents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the RGV Sector; meanwhile, 17 agents tested positive for COVID-19 in the Laredo sector.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.