Advertisement

CDC to issue new guidelines for masks in schools K-12

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend everyone wear a mask in all kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

That recommendation is regardless of vaccination status, according to a U.S. health official.

The new guidance comes around two months after officials said masks were no longer needed inside for vaccinated people.

But that was before the highly contagious delta variant took off across the country.

More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in certain areas across the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear spotted in tree
Border Patrol agents find black bear in tree
Man injured in accident on Cuatro Vientos
Man injured in Sunday morning accident on Cuatro Vientos
City reports 328 active coronavirus cases
Thanks to a donation, the Herrin Fire Department bought a fire extinguisher training system.
Man pleads guilty to meth found in fire extinguisher
Man and woman face judge after attempted smuggling of 89 people
Man and woman face judge after attempted smuggling of 89 people

Latest News

Travel Restrictions Extended
Biden administration extends foreign travel restrictions
Less than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and with the delta...
Concerns rise as COVID cases climb again
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
Big 12′s Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC
LIVE: CDC issues new guidelines for face masks