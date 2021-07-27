Community invited to wastewater master plan

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The community is invited to a workshop where they will go over the city’s 50-year water and wastewater Master Plan.

The city’s water and wastewater consultants, Locckwood, Andrews, Newnam and Arudrra will provide progress made to date, receive community input and set a timeline for the water and wastewater masterplan.

The Workshops are open for both in person and virtual attendance.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Joe Guerra Library with a second event taking place tomorrow at the Ochoa Salinas Library.

