Advertisement

Community invited to wastewater master plan

File photo: Wastewater treatment plant
File photo: Wastewater treatment plant(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The community is invited to a workshop where they will go over the city’s 50-year water and wastewater Master Plan.

The city’s water and wastewater consultants, Locckwood, Andrews, Newnam and Arudrra will provide progress made to date, receive community input and set a timeline for the water and wastewater masterplan.

The Workshops are open for both in person and virtual attendance.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Joe Guerra Library with a second event taking place tomorrow at the Ochoa Salinas Library.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear spotted in tree
Border Patrol agents find black bear in tree
Man injured in accident on Cuatro Vientos
Man injured in Sunday morning accident on Cuatro Vientos
City reports 328 active coronavirus cases
28-years-old Juan Gabriel Alfaro
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for arson
Thanks to a donation, the Herrin Fire Department bought a fire extinguisher training system.
Man pleads guilty to meth found in fire extinguisher

Latest News

File photo: Laredo International Airport
Airport to hold Noise Exposure Maps Meeting
Zapata Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive
Zapata Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive
Might as well be walking on the sun
Walkin’ On The Sun
Operation Lonestar returns to medically service community
Operation Lonestar returns to medically service community