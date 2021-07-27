Advertisement

Firehouse Subs prepares for ninth annual H2O For Heroes drive

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Firehouse Subs is gearing up for its ninth annual H20 for Heroes bottled water collection drive.

On August 7th, the sub shop will offer a free medium sub to each guest who brings in at least one unopened 24-pack of bottled water.

It will go to local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior centers, to aid those in need of water during the hot summer months when dehydration and other heat-related illnesses are most threatening.

