Kid kept in cage rescued after worried neighbor’s tip

Police determined the child, who has autism and is non-verbal, lived at the residence
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Florida woman is facing charges after police say she abused children in her care, including keeping a child in a cage.

This all started Saturday, July 24th in Palm Bay when a neighbor called police after repeatedly seeing a child on their property.

Police determined the child, who has autism and is non-verbal, lived at the residence of 43-year-old Melissa Doss.

When questioned by police, Doss refused to let officers inside her home.

The Department of Children and Families was called the next day and upon entering the home investigators say the conditions were unlivable.

They reported the smell of human waste, bugs and trash scattered throughout the house, a collapsing roof and no access to food or water.

They also discovered a homemade metal and wood cage where a child was kept.

DCF took the child from the home and doss was charged with three counts of child neglect and one count of child abuse.

