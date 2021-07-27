Advertisement

Laredo Police arrest two murder suspects

Alejandra Salinas (Age 29) and Daniel Alegria (Age 26) were arrested by Laredo Police(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At around 9 a.m. this morning, the Laredo Police Department served Alejandra Salinas (Age 29) and Daniel Alegria (Age 26) with warrants for their arrest charging them with Murder.

Both subjects were located and arrested at the 2600 block of E. Ash St.

Their arrests stem from a recent investigation where a lifeless male -- later identified as 49-year-old Miguel Ramirez-Estrada -- was located on the 2200 block of Madison St.

The case remains under investigation.

You can find original coverage of the case here.

