Laredo Raising Canes celebrating National Chicken Finger Day!

Celebrate with some free chicken fingers on the Canes app
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s time to grab some crispy fingers because it’s National Chicken Finger Day!

Matt Stephens with Raising Canes came to invite the community to become Caniacs today.

To celebrate this momentous day, any adult meal purchase made on the Canes App will be matched with a free chicken finger.

Raising Canes is located at 5302 McPherson Rd. and can be reached at (956) 523-0697.

