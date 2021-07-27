Advertisement

Local health authority to oversee water quality

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council moves to authorize Laredo’s health authority to oversee the safety of Laredo’s water.

After some debate between some council members and city management as to Dr. Victor Trevino’s statutory responsibilities as a health authority, it was determined that overseeing the quality of Laredo’s water in making sure it does not become contaminated does fall under his role as health authority.

Just a few week’s ago, the city was placed under a boil water notice by the TCEQ for unsafe levels of chlorine.

We will have more details on Dr. Trevino’s role on our Tuesday newscasts.

